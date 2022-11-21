Pornography Case: Maha Police Chargesheet Accuses Raj Kundra of Making Porn For Monetary Gains

In a big development in the pornography case, Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet accusing Businessman Raj Kundra of making pornographic content for monetary gains. As reported by E-Times, the charge sheet claims that Shilpa Shetty’s husband made porn in a couple of deluxe hotels which was then distributed by OTT platforms.

The entertainment portal also reported that the Cyber Police’s charge sheet alleged Raj Kundra of shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

This has come almost two months after Raj Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he is innocent. He had alleged that the case was built on the personal vendetta of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch. “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers," Kundra had written in his letter as reported by Mid-Day.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Earlier this year, the business tycoon took to Twitter and shared a note slamming those trolling him in connection to the case. “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers. If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!” he had written.

