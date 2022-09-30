Pornography Case: Raj Kundra Claims Innocence, Says Case Was Built On 'Personal Vendetta'

In a big development in the pornography case, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has now written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that he is innocent. He alleged that the case was built on the personal vendetta of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra also requested the central agency to probe the case and further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

As reported by Mid-Day, in his letter to CBI, Raj Kundra has maintained that the app belonged not to him but to his brother-in-law. Denying all sorts of involvement with the case, he also claimed that he was not even named in the 4,000-page original charge sheet filed by Mumbai Crime Branch. He went on to allege that witness in the case was pressured to testify against him and added that he can even prove the same.

“I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers,” Kundra wrote in his letter as reported by the news portal.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra also took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “A handful of corrupt individuals spoil the name of the whole organisation. It’s just a matter of the time now! #CBI #Enquiry #mediatrial #truth #corruption (sic).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Earlier this month, the business tycoon took to Twitter and shared a note on social media, slamming those who have been trolling him. “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers. If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!” he had written.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here