Pornography Case: Raj Kundra Files Bail Application Before Bombay HC After Session Court's Rejection

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has filed a bail application before the Bombay High Court on Friday. The Magistrate court and Mumbai’s session court had rejected his bail application earlier. Kundra filed a fresh bail application before the Bombay HC with regards to the pornography case he is allegedly involved in.

The Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to Kundra, who was arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps. In his bail plea Kundra said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate’s court “erred" in rejecting his bail earlier.

“The entire order is based on conjectures and surmises and deserves to be set aside. The magistrate failed to appreciate that there is no material against the applicant to even show his alleged involvement in the alleged offence," Kundra’s plea added. However, in reply, the police on Tuesday said the crime is of “serious nature" and they were still probing where all the videos were uploaded.

Mumbai Police has formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe further in the pornography case. An ACP rank officer will lead the SIT for probe into the porn racket case, in which 12 persons including businessman Raj Kundra have been arrested so far. Kundra is accused of creating and publishing porn through various apps and is currently in judicial custody. Kundra’s bail hearing is supposed to come up in court on August 20.

A director of one of Raj Kundra’s companies was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, Mumbai Police said. Abhijit Bhomble, the director in Raj’s company, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the case. An actress had earlier filed an FIR in the Malvani police station against two directors and two producers of Raj’s company.

