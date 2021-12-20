Pornography Case: Raj Kundra Says 'I Do Not Hide My Face in Shame, Ready to Face Trial'

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against businessman Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. Raj claimed he was not connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in July this year, in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, he was granted bail.

Now, months after his arrest and bail, the husband of Shilpa Shetty has issued an official statement in the matter. The official note from Raj reads, “I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.

The statement continued, “However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trail. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it’s every persons inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth.”

The matter is current in the court.

