Sagarika Shona, Who Alleged Raj Kundra Demanded Nude Audition, Claims Getting Death Threats

Months after model Sagarika Shona Suman accused businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition for a web series, now she alleges that she is allegedly getting death threats and vulgar messages. Sagarika on Thursday said that she has been getting abusive and vulgar calls soon after she openly spoke against Kundra and his adult film racket. This comes after Kundra was sent to police custody in Mumbai till July 23 in a pornography-related case.

According to media reports, she is “disturbed and depressed” as she is currently getting threatening calls from different online platforms. “People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done?" Sagarika was quoted as saying by Etimes.

Sagarika further said that few people on social media are saying that people watch porn films and hence they are being made. She asserted that she would be filing an official complaint with the Mumbai police against all the abusers and those who have issued death threats to her.

Earlier in February, Sagarika had said that Kundra is a part of a pornography racket and he should be arrested. Now in a video, that is doing rounds on social media, she said that she got a call from a man who offered her a role in a web series produced by Kundra. The makers, however, demanded a nude audition on video call but she refused.

“They all should be arrested. Many of their sites are still running,” she added.

According to media reports, Mumbai Police got some electronic evidence which hints that Kundra was planning to live stream sexual acts in future. Kundra was also planning to make his porn business as big as Bollywood, reports claimed.

The Mumbai Police have also arrested Kundra’s IT person Ryan J Tharpe.

