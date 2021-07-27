Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty Likely to be Questioned Again by Mumbai Police

A new development has come to the fore in the pornography case involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. According to an India TV report, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is planning to get cloning of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s mobile phone. She is also likely to be questioned once again. The police had first questioned her on July 23 in the presence of her husband. At that time, a raid was also conducted at the couple’s Juhu bungalow and police seized 48 TB worth of pictures and videos, most of which were of adult content.

According to police sources, the couple had a heated argument with each other in front of the cops. Shilpa shouted at Raj for allegedly defaming the family’s name with his actions. Later, while recording her statement, she broke down and claimed that she was “unaware” of the exact nature of the contents that were distributed through the controversial Hotshots app.

Raj Kundra allegedly produced and distributed adult film videos through this app.

The actress also stressed the difference between “erotica” and “pornography” and mentioned that Raj was not involved in the production of porn content. She also alleged that co-accused Pradeep Bakshi was involved with the mobile app.

While Shilpa has denied any knowledge about the contents, a few transactions from the couple’s joint account have come under the scanner.

The actress’s husband was arrested on the night of July 19. While earlier he was sent to judicial custody till July 23, it was extended till July 27 after the police claimed that he was not cooperating. After his custody ended today, the Bombay HC sent him to judicial custody for 14 days rejecting his bail plea.

