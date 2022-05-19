Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Booked by ED for Money Laundering

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, found himself in trouble last year after a case was registered against him. He was arrested because of an alleged porn racket of which Raj was alleged to be the prime conspirator. It was said that he shot porn films and these were being distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like HotHit Movies and Hotshots. He had received a bail after months. Now, another case has been registered against him, this time by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to ANI, the ED will be investigating the financial transactions pertaining to the case already registered against Kundra. It will also look into the transactions made by others who name had come up in the case earlier.

Raj Kundra might be summoned soon for questioning by the ED. While there are no confirmations, report suggest the questioning might happen next week.

The first allegations about the case had appeared in February 2021, when some actors claimed that they were being forced to be a part of pornographic content. It was being said that Kundra even threatened the actors if they refused. Sherlyn Chopra vocally spoke against Kundra and even gave her statement to the police.

The Hotshots App, which is now no longer available on PlayStore, was developed by a firm founded by Kundra, Called Armsprime Media Private Limited, it came into being in 2019. Hotshots was alter sold to a UK based firm called Kenrin Limited. Incidentally, Kenrin’s CEO happens to be Kundra’s brother-in-law, Pradeep Bakshi.

Police had earlier claimed that even though Kundra was not associated with Kenrin, he was the one who would be running the day-to-day operations of uploading porn content to the app.

Raj Kundra has been, since his bail, gone out fully covered. He even covers his face completely whenever he is spotted outside in Mumbai.

