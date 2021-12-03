Portraying Homosexuality in Inside Edge 3: It's Not Easy to be a Gay Sportsperson in India, Say Makers

The season 3 of Inside Edge will be introducing a gay character, played by Akshay Oberoi, to the franchise based on cricket. The actor essays the role of a young player, Rohit Shanbagh, who will be competing head on with series regular Tanuj Virwani (Vayu Raghavan). Akshay’s character poster read, “Public persona, secret life."

Karan Anshuman, the creator of Inside Edge and one of the writers, said, “His character is the captain of team India. He is a very good batsman. But he has a secret and that is he is gay. Now, to be gay in sports in India is not something that you go around telling the whole world and that is his main arc in the show that he is carrying, apart from other things like captaining the team, endorsement battles with Vayu (Tanuj) and facing victories and losses. But being gay is the big thing he has to grapple with, the relationship he is in and how he come to terms with it. There could not be a more important statement that we are making through his character in Inside Edge."

Kanishk Verma, who has come on board as director this season, added, “It’s time that we speak about it. Nobody in the mainstream has done it and such a character has never been shown. I can’t even look at an international show that talks about it, as per my knowledge. I was really excited when I read that we are trying to showcase homosexuality. We talk about it in the open like it’s normal and it’s nothing. To reach a point where it should not be a thing, like you don’t come out and say you are straight. You are what you are. I don’t think there could be anyone who could have played it better than Akshay. The amount of hard work he has put into the show is commendable. We loved his performance. For Akshay’s character it was important to look good and also act well. It was such a potent combination that was difficult to crack. Acting-wise, he has done justice to character and even more."

All episodes of Inside Edge are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

