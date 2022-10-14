Porur Police Summon Actor Arnav Amjath Over Assault Charges

Chellamma fame Divya Shridhar recently accused her husband Arnav Amjath of assault, violence, and an extra-marital affair. Taking cognizance of the FIRs filed by Divya, the women’s police station at Porur, Chennai, has summoned Arnav Amjath. Arnav, with his counsels, appeared at the police station today (October 14). The police station has charged Arnav under three sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Divya Shridhar and Arnav Amjath got married after dating each other for five years. The celebrity couple kept their wedding a secret affair till Divya got pregnant. It was then that Divya and Arnav started sharing their mushy photos on social media. After a year of marriage, things started getting messy between them. Divya accused Arnav of having an extra-marital affair with his co-star. In a deleted clip posted by the Chellamma actor, she made serious allegations against Arnav.

Divya Shridhar revealed that she caught Arnav and his co-star together at an apartment, living as a married couple. Divya also claimed that Arnav’s real name is Muhammad. Both of them have also shared phone recordings, where they were heard hurling abuses at each other, on social media. Divya expressed that she is seeking justice for herself and her 3-month-old baby.

On other hand, Arnav Amjath has also filed a case against Divya Shridhar. Amjath has accused Divya of trying to abort his baby under the influence of his male friend in his FIR. He has also reportedly presented some CCTV footage at the police station. Arnav stated that Divya did not tell him about her first marriage and daughter.

Not so long ago, a recording of Divya arguing with Arnav’s lady love went viral on social media. In the video, Divya was heard yelling at the woman, asking her to stop interfering in their lives, but she refuses to do so.

