Veteran Telugu actor-writer Posani Krishna Murali has been appointed as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC) by the state’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He assumed office on February 4 in the NT Rama Rao Administrative Block in Vijayawada. Posani has showered compliments on CM in the oath-taking ceremony, saying that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a leader of the masses. Posani added that he will provide unflinching support to the Andhra Pradesh CM and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party as well.

The Aha Naa Pellanta actor expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for providing him with this opportunity. He promised to work towards the growth of cinema in Andhra Pradesh. He also recited a poem in honour of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the leader has not differentiated between people on the basis of caste, religion and other factors, while serving them. Posani was joined on this occasion by other members of the party like Perni Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Lakshmi Parvathi, and AP Fibernet new chairman, Gowtham Reddy.

All the leaders present in the oath-taking ceremony said in unison that APFDC will make great strides of progress under Posani’s leadership. Perni Nani said that their party has decided to construct a film studio, and the responsibility of managing it has been entrusted to Posani.

Posani has also dominated the headlines for his much-anticipated film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru. His and actor Murali Sharma’s posters were unveiled by the director on Twitter. R Chandru captioned the posters, “Welcoming two exceptional actors of indian cinema industry

@murlisharma72 & @mentalposani happy to work with you both.. welcome on board ”

Kabzaa is a gangster film set in between the periods of 1940s and the 1980s, and is touted to be a tale inspired by real events. It narrates the story of a freedom fighter’s son, who gets trapped in a mafia world due to unavoidable circumstances. Kabzaa will be headlined by actors Upendra and Kichha Sudeep along with Shriya Saran. The movie will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here