Posani Krishna Murali Thanks This Producer For Bankrolling His Next Venture

Popular actor, writer and director Posani Krishna Murali will be returning to direction after a very long time with the film Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu. His son Ujjawal Posani has penned the story for this film. In the press meet held on Monday, Krishna thanked producer Pappula Kanaka Durga Rao for bankrolling his venture. Initially, Durga Rao wanted him to write stories for two films. Still, he went ahead with a story written by Ujjawal.

According to Krishna, Durga Rao fell in love with the story after hearing it. Durga Rao is producing this film under Beam Creations. The Dussasana director further said that he has a lot of faith in Durga Rao after doing an array of projects with him.

Besides direction, Krishna will also be seen doing the lead role in this film. Krishna described how Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu was shot in the backdrop of Vijaywada. Krishna said that all actors associated with this film are new, still, they were passionate about their performances. Talking about actors, Shweta, Sneha, Shruti and Ashok are associated with this film.

Krishna described how the filming for Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu was completed in thirty days. He said that the first copy of Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu is ready for release. Makers plan to release this film around August, he said.

Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu has gone through the censorship process. The makers also released the trailer on July 10. It remains to be seen how Vadevvadu Veedevvadu Mana Premaku Addevvadu is received by the audience.

With this film, Krishna is returning to direction after an 11-year-long hiatus. His last film as a director was Dussasana. Dussasana was a major failure with critics lambasting the illogical storyline. How characters were portrayed was also severely criticised.

