‘Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat’, Says Kareena Kapoor As She Enjoys Day Out With Sis Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor sisters- Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are making the most of their time in London. Karisma Kapoor recently jetted off to London to join her sister, who is busy shooting for Hansal Mehta’s project there. And now the actors have given their fans a sneak peek of what their day in the city looked like. Karisma and Kareena’s recent Instagram posts are all about shopping and posing in London. The sisters took over the streets in fancy all-black winter wear. The carousel included some highlights from their day out like Karisma posing against a decked-up background, a short clip of the sisters getting clicked together and some solo snaps.

Karisma was seen wearing a black high-neck top, that she paired with a black blazer, baggy jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized her look by adding a sleek neck chain, ear studs, and a satchel bag. As for Kareena, the fashion queen wore a grey puffy jacket and paired it with a grey top underneath, a black pair of pants and ankle boots. She also carried a blue purse. “ Ti’s the season already”, Karisma penned.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too uploaded a series of pictures which have us wanting more of the Kapoor girls. Her photos captured the sibling bond and fun they had as they shopped, posed, did makeup and had a blast together. Summing up her post, Kareena penned, “What sisters do when they have the day together Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat…#Girls just wanna have fun.”

Soon after she shared the post, fans and friends rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments for the Kapoor sisters. Friend Rhea Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, “giving very poo vibes in the last photo,” another one said, “One is Kylie and another is Kendall.”

Work-wise, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next up, she has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

