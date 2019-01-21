LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable

On Sunday, Tahira had a blast celebrating her birthday along with Ayushmann and their close pals.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
On Sunday, Tahira had a blast celebrating her birthday along with Ayushmann and their close pals.
It was just a few months ago that Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap posted on social media about being diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer. Since then, she has been quite open about her journey to battle the disease with several positive messages.

On Sunday, she had a blast celebrating her birthday along with her actor-husband, her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana and their close pals. The couple also shared a few pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday party on their Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, shared by Tahira, the two can be seen posing in style. “Posers and lovers,” she wrote on the picture.

After being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, Tahira recently finished her final session of chemotherapy and decided to get rid of her extensions by shaving her head.

Sharing new pictures which shows her bald, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."



