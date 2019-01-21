English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
On Sunday, Tahira had a blast celebrating her birthday along with Ayushmann and their close pals.
On Sunday, Tahira had a blast celebrating her birthday along with Ayushmann and their close pals.
Loading...
It was just a few months ago that Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap posted on social media about being diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer. Since then, she has been quite open about her journey to battle the disease with several positive messages.
On Sunday, she had a blast celebrating her birthday along with her actor-husband, her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana and their close pals. The couple also shared a few pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday party on their Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, shared by Tahira, the two can be seen posing in style. “Posers and lovers,” she wrote on the picture.
After being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, Tahira recently finished her final session of chemotherapy and decided to get rid of her extensions by shaving her head.
Sharing new pictures which shows her bald, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On Sunday, she had a blast celebrating her birthday along with her actor-husband, her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana and their close pals. The couple also shared a few pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday party on their Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, shared by Tahira, the two can be seen posing in style. “Posers and lovers,” she wrote on the picture.
After being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, Tahira recently finished her final session of chemotherapy and decided to get rid of her extensions by shaving her head.
Sharing new pictures which shows her bald, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."
View this post on Instagram
Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: India’s Chance to Set a Few Records Straight in New Zealand
- If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results