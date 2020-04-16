Posing with a Soft Toy, Shehnaz Gill Shares a Happy Picture for Fans

Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, former "Bigg Boss 13" Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans and followers with a "happiness-filled" photograph.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing along with a stuffed toy.

"Be happy, it drives people crazy!" she captioned the image, which currently has 646K likes on Twitter.

On the work front, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill participated in Mujhe Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra to find her prospective partner. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the reality came to halt abruptly.

In the hastily shot finale episode, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his partner, whereas Shehnaz walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video with her "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, titled "Bhula dunga".

The song was released on March 24 and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

