Posing with Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Trolls Kartik Aaryan by Calling Him 'Woh'

Kartik Aaryan is on his toes to promote him film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Be it dancing with Deepika Padukone at the airport or challenging fans with his Dheeme Dheeme step, the actor has taken the social media by storm.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a remake of the 1978 classic, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur and tries taking a humorous approach to adultery and extra-marital affairs. Taking a cue from his upcoming film, Neha Dhupia recently trolled Kartik in a fun way by calling him 'Woh' in between her and husband Angad Bedi.

On Thursday, Neha took to Twitter and shared fun pictures of the trio. Dressed in ethnic wears, the actors can be seen having a good laugh. "#patipatniaurwoh ... #chintutyagi ’woh’ kabse ban gaya (sic)," she captioned the pictures.

Take a look:

Kartik and Neha made headlines when the former appeared on her talk show in May. On the show, he was asked to choose between his co-stars Ananya and Sara.

The actor picked Ananya, saying, "I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late." During another segment of the show, when Neha asked Kartik what he hated the most about Ananya, the actor replied: "She loves and admires everything."

Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Bhumi PEdnekar. While Sara is paired opposite him in Imtiaz Ali's next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.