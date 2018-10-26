English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post Avengers 4, ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Can Be Replaced By a Woman, Black Actor
Avengers 4 is not only the last film of the Avengers Universe, but will also be the last film for Chris Evans as Captain America.
Image Courtesy: Revelbots/ Twitter
Avengers 4 is not only the last film of the Avengers Universe, but will also be the last film for Chris Evans as Captain America. The actor's contract with Marvel Cinematic Universe ends with the last Avengers installment.
Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been wondering about the possible replacements of Chris Evans. Frank Grillo, who played Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, thinks that the replacement could also bring a change in ethnicity and gender of the character. Talking to Larry King, Grillo said, "I don’t know, but there’ve been rumours that (the next) Captain America could be African-American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”
Going by the comics, the responsibilities of the Captain have been passed on to Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson on separate occasions, but whether the same will be transpired in movies is still a question unanswered.
Meanwhile, at an event in February, Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky Barnes in Winter Soldier, admitted that he would love to play Captain America.
Earlier this year, in an interview with The New York Times, Chris confirmed his exit and announced that he has no plans to return to the franchise. He also said that he is ready to bid adieu to 'the familiar red, white and blue super suit'.
Evans also took to Twitter to share an emotional post as he hung up his shield as Captain America, a role he has played for nearly a decade. Thanking fans and his crew, he wrote, "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."
Edited by: Vaishali Jain
