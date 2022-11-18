Post Backlash, Tanishk Bagchi Says His Latest Remake Jehda Nasha 'Will Help Original Singer Get Noticed'

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has received his fair share of love and criticism from people for his remakes of iconic songs in the past. Whether it was Masakalli 2.0, Aankh Maarein, Mere Angne Mein or O Saki Saki, everyone seems to be divided over his work. Adding another remake to his collection, Tanishk Bagchi has recreated ‘Jehda Nasha’ for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero that was released earlier this Thursday.

Speaking about the criticism he receives for recreating songs, Tanishk defended himself while speaking with Hindustan Times. He stated, “The audience does not even know the name of Jedha Nasha’s original singers (Amar Jalal and IP Singh). You only know my name because I have recreated it. Log jaante hi nahi ki kisne gaaya hai wo gaana (People don’t know the names of the original singers). This step of recreating the song and picturising it on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will help the original singers in getting noticed. We are just becoming a window for these people to come out in the mainstream.”

Tanishk also claimed that the new version of Jehda Nasha was well received by the original singers. He shared, “In fact, after reworking on the composition, I sent it to the original singers and they really loved it. They thanked me for putting their song in the film and said that ‘we want people to know that it’s our song. I make it a point to give credits and royalty. Even with the song, I ensured that the original singers get to sing it. Had we made another artiste from outside sing it, the criticism would have been valid. Listeners love recreations. That’s why music labels and filmmakers are working on it.”

Bagchi’s remake song Humma Humma, from the 2017 film Ok Jaanu, was initially disliked, but later went on to receive over 200 million views on YouTube. That same year, he recreated more classic songs like Tamma Tamma, Mere Rashke Qamar, Cheez Badi, etc. He then won the Zee Cine Award for Song of the Year for his song Baarish from Half Girlfriend and the 2018 IIFA Award for Best Music Director for the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Read all the Latest Movies News here