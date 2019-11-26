Post Break-up with Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Demands Separate Vanity Van

Stars of popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, share a huge fan base together. Their popularity increased manifold when it was said that they were dating, though they never confirmed it. After reportedly dating for some years, the two recently called it quits.

According to a report in Spotboye, Shivangi, who plays Naira and Mohsin, who plays Kartik on the show, have broken up and the break seems to be costing the production team by quite a fair bit.

The report says that the couple, who used to share a vanity van, has now demanded separate vanity vans post their break-up.

Speaking to Spotboye, a source from the sets informed, "Mohsin and Shivangi shared a vanity van, which had two sections- one was smaller than the other. When they were together, Mohsin had himself suggested that he doesn’t mind alternating the sides with Shivangi yet a lot of times it was the actress who got the bigger section. Mohsin never said anything at that time.”

However, according to the source, Khan has now requested that he should be given the bigger section. The source further added that a couple of days back, while they were shooting outdoors, Khan insisted that the bigger section of the vanity van should be given to him, and if not possible, he would like to shoot sans makeup.

However, Mohsin Khan rubbished the news to Spotboye saying that they were shooting a fight sequence which deemed he get into mud. Since the vanity van section, he was allotted did not have a bathroom, he had asked for the section with a bathing area.

Speaking about his equation with Shivangi, Mohsin said, "I have no problems with her. It's been four years of us working together and I find her a thorough professional.”

