Post Breakup Rumours, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted Together Outside Dubbing Studio

The rumoured couple-turned-exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted together while stepping out of a dubbing studio in the city on Monday. The two will be pairing on screen for the first time for Imtiaz Ali's next film.

The two were seen smiling for the paps and posed together as well. Later, Sara greeted the photographers with a namaste as she bid adieu, while Kartik opened and closed the car gates for the actress before zooming on his Harley Davidson.

Sara had openly expressed her liking for the Pyaar Ka Punchanama actor on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Her wishes were granted pretty soon as she landed a project with the actor. Thereafter, love is said to have bloomed for the two on the sets and rumours of the two dating started doing the rounds. However, pretty soon new reports flew that the duo had parted ways, as they wanted to concentrate on their careers at this stage.

Later, Kartik was seen hanging out with his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, who too had expressed her crush on the actor. According to a report, when he was asked to comment on his breakup rumours and him joining Ananya Panday on her birthday dinner, he said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.