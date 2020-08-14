MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Post COVID-19 Recovery, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Plant a Tree in Mother's Memory

Post COVID-19 Recovery, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Plant a Tree in Mother's Memory

In recent Mumbai storms, a Gulmohar tree planted by Amitabh Bachchan's mother was uprooted. In the honour of her memory, the actor has now planted a new sapling at the exact same spot.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised for a few weeks after he tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier this month he was discharged after his reports for coronavirus came negative. Now, post his recovery, the actor stepped out to plant a tree in the memory of his late mother, Teji Kaur Suri.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared that when he first bought a house Prateeksha in Mumbai in 1976, his mother had planted a Gulmohar tree there. However, in the recent storms, it was uprooted. Now, in the honour of his mother's memory, the actor planted a new Gulmohar sapling at the exact same spot.

He also shared some pictures with his fans and captioned them as, "This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot (sic)."

Bachchan also paid a pictorial tribute to his late mother on her birth anniversary and remembered her with a silent prayer in his heart by writing a lengthy post on his blog.

The actor then shared excerpts from the letter, which were: "affection, regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one".

The letter made Big B very emotional as he wrote: "It would be a sacrilege for me to say any more.. I close.. and with a silent prayer and remembrance."

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

Next Story
Loading