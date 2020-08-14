Post COVID-19 Recovery, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Plant a Tree in Mother's Memory

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised for a few weeks after he tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier this month he was discharged after his reports for coronavirus came negative. Now, post his recovery, the actor stepped out to plant a tree in the memory of his late mother, Teji Kaur Suri.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared that when he first bought a house Prateeksha in Mumbai in 1976, his mother had planted a Gulmohar tree there. However, in the recent storms, it was uprooted. Now, in the honour of his mother's memory, the actor planted a new Gulmohar sapling at the exact same spot.

He also shared some pictures with his fans and captioned them as, "This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot (sic)."

Bachchan also paid a pictorial tribute to his late mother on her birth anniversary and remembered her with a silent prayer in his heart by writing a lengthy post on his blog.

The actor then shared excerpts from the letter, which were: "affection, regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one".

The letter made Big B very emotional as he wrote: "It would be a sacrilege for me to say any more.. I close.. and with a silent prayer and remembrance."

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.