Post India-China Clash in Galwan Valley, Aamir-Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot Rescheduled in Kargil?

The shooting of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's highly ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown. Before that, the cast and crew of the film had completed shooting in Chandigarh, Manali, Kerala and Jaisalmer. They were to shoot for two pending schedules in Delhi and Ladakh. However, given the rising tensions between India and China post their clash at Galwan Valley, the filmmakers have decided to cancel the Ladakh schedule.

"Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, considering the film has completed only 60 per cent shooting, it might push its original release date, which was Christmas 2020, to April 2021. The team had earlier planned to reveal a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha on Diwali. But due to the coronavirus scare, the unit is uncertain when the shooting will resume.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It follows the title character who finds himself at the center of some of the most influential moments of the country's history. Not many details are known about Aamir's Hindi version apart from several unconfirmed reports suggesting that a sequence will also see him recreate the Delhi anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Kareena plays the lead role in the movie, with Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi also joining the cast in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

