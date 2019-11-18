Post India Concert, Katy Perry Thanks Karan Johar for His Warm Welcome

International pop singer Katy Perry, who was in India, thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for the "warm welcome".

Perry took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself with Karan from the star studded party, which was hosted by the latter in honour of the international sensation. "Thanks for the warm welcome," she captioned the image.

Those in the guest list included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, who came with husband Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, who came with Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha among a few. Karan's close pals Gauri and Kajol were also present at the party. Bollywood's gen-next Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday made it to the party as well.

The first edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was held on November 16, 2019. The grand event consisted of a talented lineup of national and international artists who performed splendidly for the Indian audience. The event was hosted by VJ Bani.

Katy Perry flew back in the wee hours of Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)

