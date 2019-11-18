Take the pledge to vote

Post Injury, Parineeti Chopra Shares Video of Physiotherapy Session

The actress recently injured her neck while prepping up for the biopic of the ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Post Injury, Parineeti Chopra Shares Video of Physiotherapy Session
Prepping up for next film did not go as planned for Parineeti Chopra. Recently, the actress injured her neck during the shoot’s practice session for the Sania Nehwal biopic. As a part of her recovery, she is undergoing physiotherapy session and shared a video of the same with her fans.

Sharing the video on her social media, the actress captioned it, “Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight. Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me.”

Earlier, the actress had posted a picture of her injured neck, which fad a blue bandage tied to it. Describing the incident as shit, she had written a candid caption which read, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again”

While the actress had been counting her 30 day countdown before the movie went on floors, looks like the biopic start date will be pushed forward. The actress had shifted to Navi Mumbai for her practice session at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex.

After Shraddha Kapoor left the project citing fate issues, Parineeti had been working hard to gt in the form of the ace shuttler. She even paid a visit to Saina’s home in Hyderabad to get into the skin of her character.

Saina Nehwal biopic beside, the actress recently wrapped up the shoot for her next movie The Girl On The Train, in London. The mystery thriller is a remake of the 2016 American film of the same name, based on Paula Hawkin's 2015 novel with the same title.

