Post Kriti Kharbana's Exit, Ankita Lokhande To Step In for Emraan Hashmi's Chehre?

While actress Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for her next release Pagalpanti on one end, she was reportedly dropped from the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre due to 'tantrums' and team's mismanagement.

According to fresh reports, Ankita Lokhande may be stepping in to replace her. A Pinkvilla report says, the film's producer Anand Pandit met the actress for a discussion. Ankita is said to have liked the idea, and even given a verbal nod. However, on-paper formalities need to be finalized.

Popular for her role of Archana in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with a role in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Her next would be Baaghi 3, an official remake of the Tamil film Vettai, co-starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

A Times Of India report had earlier stated that there was also a confrontation between Chehre's director Rumi Jaffery and Kriti. However, when things still didn't work out, the makers decided to go ahead with the film without Kriti's involvement. Kriti had already shot the first schedule of the movie, which will have to be re-shot once the female lead is officially finalized.

Chehre will be a mystery thriller film and see Amitabh and Emraan in a courtroom drama and is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

For Kriti, her previous movie Housefull 4 proved to be a blockbuster. And the actress is looking forward to her multi starrer next, Pagalpanti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.