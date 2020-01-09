Post Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Family Says He was Emotionally and Financially Stable

Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise shocked the television fraternity. He committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

It was reported that Punjabi's failed marriage with Audrey Dolhen and financial constraints were the reasons behind him taking the shocking step. However, in a new joint statement, Dolhen and Punjabi's parents cleared the air saying that the actor was both financially and emotionally stable.

"There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a "much-loved part of this family," Pinkvilla quoted the family's statement.

It was previously reported that Kushal's parents said that Dolhen harassed him no end and demanded a huge sum of money for a divorce. They said that she took away their three-year-old son Kian, which shattered Kushal and made him take his life.

Dolhen has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Kushal's suicide.

For the unversed, Punjabi was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Hum Tum, Aasman Se Aage and his last, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq and A Gentleman, among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.