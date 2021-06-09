Post Lockdown, Anees Bazmee Wants to Wrap up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in One Schedule?

Fans of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are eagerly waiting for the sequel to the 2007 hit horror-comedy. The second part features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the main roles, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.

The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the cast and crew reunited after one year in March 2021. Anees shot considerable portions of the film in Manali and Mumbai.

However, the filming was again disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave. Now, as things are slowly returning to normal, filmmakers are also planning schedules for their unfinished movies.

According to Pinkvilla, Anees has also contacted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani for resuming the shoot in Mumbai, and this time the director wants to complete the remaining shoot in one schedule.

Anees said they have received permission to restart filming in Mumbai, though they might also briefly travel to Lucknow for “continuity purpose". “We are working on the logistics and will know the exact dates in the next few days. But the film is almost ready and the remaining portions will be shot in one go," the director told the entertainment website.

The sequel will also borrow two songs from the original - the title track and Mere Dholna. The 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in the lead roles while the supporting characters were played by Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav among others. The Priyadarshan directorial was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

While the 2007 film featured Balan as a woman possessed by a ghost, this time Tabu has come on board to play the memorable character. Moreover, unlike its predecessor which was a psychological horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper horror-comedy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here