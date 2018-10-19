English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post Malone, Swae Lee's Song from 'Spider-Man' Out
The single re-teams Malone and Lee after the two joined forces for 'Spoil my night' from Malone's album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'.
File photo (image: AFP Relaxnews)
Los Angeles: Rappers Post Malone and Swae Lee have dropped a new song titled "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" from the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".
The single re-teams Malone and Lee after the two joined forces for "Spoil my night" from Malone's album "Beerbongs & Bentleys".
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Republic Records have teamed up for the first time to create a "contemporary musical companion" for the upcoming feature film, according to the announcement, reports variety.com.
"Post and Swae have delivered a song that's both heroic and emotional, which is exactly what a Spider-Man story needs," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.
