Post Malone, Swae Lee's Song from 'Spider-Man' Out

Rappers Post Malone and Swae Lee have dropped a new song titled "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" from the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".The single re-teams Malone and Lee after the two joined forces for "Spoil my night" from Malone's album "Beerbongs & Bentleys".Sony Pictures Entertainment and Republic Records have teamed up for the first time to create a "contemporary musical companion" for the upcoming feature film, according to the announcement, reports variety.com."Post and Swae have delivered a song that's both heroic and emotional, which is exactly what a Spider-Man story needs," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.