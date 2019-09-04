Take the pledge to vote

Post MCU Split, Tom Holland Assures Spider Man's Legacy is in Safe Hand with Sony

Tom Holland, who has been essaying the titular role of Spider-Man for quite some time has assured his fans that the superhero will continue to prosper with Sony and its legacy is in safe hands.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Recently, Marvel took fans by surprise, when they announced that the Studios have ended their ties with Spider Man and will not be producing the franchise any more. Instead, the superhero will be shifted under the banner of Sony.

In an interview with GQ Style, Tom Holland, who has been essaying the titular role for quite some time has assured his fans that the superhero will continue to prosper with Sony and its legacy is in safe hands.

"I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor," USA Today quoted the actor as saying.

"Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way," he added.

Holland's remarks come days after negotiations fell through between Disney—which owns Marvel—and Sony Pictures. Spider-Man was one of the biggest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios and Sony first agreed on a deal over Spider-Man in 2015, which allowed Peter Parker aka Spider-Man to become part of the highly-popular in MCU. Since then, the two studios have been sharing the brand Spider-Man across a plethora of films. However, Sony maintained the rights to the character and was responsible for financing, distributing, and "final creative control."

Tom Holland, who made his debut as the web-singler in MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War is commercially the most successful face as Spider Man. The actor reprised his role in multi-billion films like, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Apart from these, two successful standalone films-- Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which earned widespread critical praise and became Sony's highest-grossing film of all-time at the box office.

