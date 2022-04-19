'Post-Production Work Has Begun': Executive Producer Karthik Gowda Confirms KGF 3

The film KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty is smashing box office records. KGF 2 has wowed the audience beyond their wildest expectations, and fans are adoring Yash in his angry young man role as Rocky Bhai.

The story of Rocky Bhai’s ascent to power continues in the second instalment. However, he is up against Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon) this time. And, to keep the winning trend going, the creators are preparing for KGF 3 now.

This is not based on speculations but comes directly from the horse’s mouth as KGF 1 and 2 executive producer Karthik Gowda has revealed the same. He talked about KGF 3 while speaking to Public TV Kannada news channel. He stated that the team has started pre-production on KGF 3 and that additional information will be released soon.

Meanwhile, speaking at the trailer launch of KGF 2 earlier, director Prashant Neil jokingly said that the next instalment of KGF will be made within 8 years. But less than a week since Chapter 2 was released, now the producer has announced that its preliminary work has begun. So, fans are eagerly waiting to know when the third part of the KGF movie will hit the screens. The time is ripe as the popularity of Yash as a pan-India star has grown by leaps and bounds. Prashanth Neel, who directed both films, has received accolades for his efforts and is presently being compared to the likes of SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR and the Baahubali films.

The first indication for KGF 3 was thrown in the post-credit scene of the second KGF instalment. And fans were looking forward to a confirmation of the same. And Karthik’s statement is reason enough for the fans to rejoice. Let us just hope it does not take as much time as Prashanth Neel joked it would.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.