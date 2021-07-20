Post Raj Kundra's Arrest, Actress Urvashi Sharma Shares Cryptic Post on 'Karma'

Actress Urvashi Sharma Joshi on Monday evening took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message following Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps. She shared a gif on her stories with the words, “Karma never misses your address".

Last year, Urvashi’s husband Sachin Joshi had named Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in an alleged scam, concerning the Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd, a gold trading company of which they are ex-directors. Joshi had claimed in a police complaint that he was reportedly lured and then cheated by SGPL’s ‘Satyug Gold Scheme’, launched around 2014.

Breaking her silence over the matter, Shilpa had said: “All these allegations made by Sachin Joshi are completely false and baseless. At Satyug Gold, each and every client’s orders have been fulfilled in time. We have even deposited 1 kg gold for which Sachiin Joshi is yet to pay the demurrage charges legally applicable. Not many know, we also have a cheque bouncing case in court against this serial defaulter. If we didn’t wish to give him the gold, we would not have it deposited it in court. The court has now appointed an arbitrator where we have presented the charges that are due and clearly mentioned on the invoice and website. The truth will be out real soon."

Meanwhile, ten people have been arrested in the pornography case including Kundra. Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Mumbai Police, said, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress."

