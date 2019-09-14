Post Saaho Success, Prabhas Looks Charming at Gopichand’s Son’s First Birthday Bash

After the overwhelming response that his latest release got from the cine going audiences, Saaho star Prabhas was seen attending the first birthday celebration party of Telugu actor Gopichand’s younger son Viyyan’s first birthday hosted in Hyderabad.

Prabhas turned up in a casual look as he carried off a simple T-shirt and jeans in style. He was captured by the cameras exchanging pleasantries with Gopichand and his family members present at the celebration. Prabhas also posed for pictures with the family.

SpotBoye reported that Gopichand and Prabhas are thick of friends ever since their first Telugu film Varsham. In Varsham both the actor were pitted against each other, as Prabhas played an angry man's role and Gopichand stepped into the shoes of an antagonist.

See pics of the duo here along with some images with the family members.

For Saaho, the box office report has been like a dream come true. UV Creations, the production house of Saaho, took to Twitter to share the box office collection of the film. The tweet read, "From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable #SAAHO has set the BO on fire ! Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide (sic)."

From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable!!! #SAAHO has set the BO on fire!🔥Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide 💥💥💥Book tickets here : https://t.co/3g8zydBuXu #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/yyMcW1HPH5 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 13, 2019

Saaho follows the story of an undercover agent who is on a mission to get hold of the criminals who were involved in the robbery of Rs 2000 crore.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay in lead roles.

