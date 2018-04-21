Post Sanjay Dutt Biopic, Rajkumar Hirani Wants to Work With Ranbir Kapoor Again

: Director Rajkumar Hirani, who has for the first time collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for their upcoming film, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, is impressed by his acting chops and wants to work with him again.Ranbir entered Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya, which failed at the box office. However, he cemented his position in the film industry with Wake Up Sid, RocketSingh: Salesman of the Year, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Rajneeti, Rockstar and Barfi.These were followed by a series of flop movies like Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Roy. The 35-year-old bounced back with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 but his lasttheatrical release Jagga Jassos could not create any magic at the ticket window.Now, all eyes are set on his upcoming film in which he plays the role of Dutt.Asked if the Dutt biopic will mark the return of Ranbir as a superstar, Hirani said, "He was always there, he never went away. He is a fantastic actor. I Ioved working with him. I would like to work with him again."Hirani was speaking on the sidelines of an event that was held at veteran director Subhash Ghai's film institute Whistling Woods in suburban Goregaon."Films work or they don't work. These things happen. Ranbir Kapoor is a super actor... As a friend Hirani has shown me the teaser and it is really very nice. I think it is going to be an amazing film and it is going to be a blockbuster. Because the way Ranbir Kapoor has acted as Sanjay Dutt and the way he (Hirani) has directed I was shocked, amazed and happy. I am sure 'Sanju' is going to be a big hit. He is a master craftsman and a great narrator he knows his job very well," Ghai added.Hirani admitted he feels the pressure for his next directorial venture as it is seen as one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year.The PK director said Dutt has seen some scenes of the film and the 58-year-old actor is happy with the way the movie has shaped up."He has seen some scenes but not the entire film. But he has seen many scenes, the teaser of the film. We are working on it. When it is completely ready he would be thefirst person to see it. He is surprised and shocked that a film is made on his life. He has to absorb that," Hirani said.There were reports the teaser of the yet-to-be-titled film on Dutt will be released on April 24 during an IPL"cricket match, but the "Munna Bhai MBBS' director said the teaser will be out on the same day in the morning."We are launching it on April 24 in the morning and it will be played at IPL."The film is set to hit theatres on June 29.