Post Sexual Harassment Allegations, Yash Raj Films Fires Its Business Head Ashish Patil

Yash Raj Films Tuesday announced that it has sacked its business head Ashish Patil, who has been accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman. The production house issued an official statement on its Twitter account."Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Mr Ashish Patil: Vice President- Brand Partnerships and Talent Management and Business and Creative Head- Y-Films, with immediate effect," read the statement.Earlier, YRF had confirmed to Times Now that Patil had been sent on an "administrative leave" in the wake of the allegations against him.“YRF has earnestly requested the survivor to kindly step forward and share her account of the incidents to the Presiding Officer of our Internal Complaints Committee who would maintain utmost confidentiality. We seek her kind cooperation in the investigation so that we can appropriately address this issue. We are more than willing to extend our full support and cooperation to address this serious allegation. YRF has zero tolerance towards any form of sexual exploitation or harassment of women and we shall take the strictest necessary action against the alleged perpetrator, if the allegations of sexual harassment are found to be true," the spokesperson of YRF said.However, Patil had dismissed as "untrue and fabricated" and "agenda driven" the allegations of sexual harassment against himMany prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai and Alok Nath among others have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.