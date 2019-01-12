English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post Simmba’s Success, Sonu Sood Pens an Emotional Letter for His Late Parents
Sonu Sood is getting accolades for playing Durva Ranade, the main antagonist, in Rohit Shetty’s latest film Simmba.
Simmba’s roaring success—the film has earned over Rs 200 crore within its first two weeks—is making Sonu Sood miss his late parents.
The 45-year-old actor is getting accolades for playing Durva Ranade, the main antagonist, in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Basking in all the praise, he took to Instagram on Friday to write a letter to his parents, telling the how much he misses them.
Addressing it to his mom and dad, he wrote, “Today when I sit and attend congratulatory calls from so many people on the success of my new movie, there is one call I miss the most... A call from you both. Today everything feels incomplete without you. Wish I could sit in a theater with you and watch my film. The applause and whistles would have justified the time I had spent away from you during my struggling days.”
Regretting that his parents could enjoy his fame, he continued, “In the initial years when I was trying to learn the craft, I remember your motivational calls and those inspiring letters, which I still have with me. Time flew too fast. Success came, but for whom I worked so hard for so many years, couldn’t enjoy it. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a son.”
Determined to continue working hard, he concluded the letter by adding, “Sometimes I wish, I could have made this happen faster. I am sorry mom and dad. I miss you every day when I succeed. I miss you every day when I fail. I will still work hard to make you proud. Stay happy wherever you are and I know you are making things happen for me the way they are happening for me now.”
Notably, Sood’s father Shakti Sagar Sood died of cardiac arrest in 2016. His mother Saroj Sood had passed away in 2007.
