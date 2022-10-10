Post Success at Kannada Box Office, Kantara To Be Dubbed in Multiple Language

Kannada actor-cum-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty’s latest offering Kantara has been creating a rage at the box office, coupled with some great reviews. Apart from it, it has a 99 percent rating on the Book My Show site with 35,000 people recommending the film.

Kantara has been bankrolled by Hombale films, the same banner that made the pan-India KGF films that catapulted the Kannada industry to new heights. And now it seems that Kantara is living up to the raised bar and has earned Rs 54 crore to date, an impressive figure for a regional movie having been released in only its regional language.

Top showsha video

However, the process to get Kantara released in several other Indian languages has already started. Hombale Films has already started the dubbing procedure in multiple languages as they already previously declared their intention to release it in Hindi and Telugu. Now, the latest official announcement from the production house has said that Kantara will soon be dubbed into Tamil as well. They shared the news through a post from their social media handle.

While the Hindi and Telugu dubs will be released on October 14 and 15 respectively, the date for the Tamil dub release has not been declared yet. The film may also be dubbed into Malayalam although an official statement has not been made yet.

Kantara revolves around some folklore, myths and traditional rituals from the rural coastal regions of Karnataka and it will be interesting to see how they appeal to an audience from all over the country. Founder of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur had told a media portal that the entire team was proud to be making a film on Kannada culture. He also said that the premise of the film would appeal to viewers from all states and hence they decided to dub the film in multiple languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here