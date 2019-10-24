Post Sudden Leap, Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave Asked to Walk Out of Patiala Babes

There is grim news for fans of Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave since the makers of Patiala Babes have asked them to leave the show following a sudden five-year leap. While the show was hailed for being progressive, the current track was not getting much traction among the audience and it turns out that Hunar Hale, who essayed the role on Meeta, was removed overnight as well.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the makers of Patiala Babes are introducing the leap, which will see the show majorly focus on the character of Mini, essayed by Ashnoor Kaur. The report further adds that Paridhi and Aniruddh do not seem to be too distraught over the sudden developments.

Speaking about the developments, Paridhi said that she got to know about her exit from Patiala Babes on Tuesday. However, she added that she wasn't satisfied with the way her character was shaping up and even though it started off in an inspirational manner, the story line digressed.

The actress further revealed that her character started slipping around two months back and she was not keen on playing mother to a teenager. Paridhi revealed that she is glad she is not part of the leap as the character had nothing left to explore. If they had not ended her track, she would have left the show herself, she added.

Aniruddh on his part said that every show goes through changes and reaches a saturation point. The actor revealed that he is just happy that his character was loved as he was essaying someone who believed in women's rights and equality.

Patiala Babes revolves around the relationship shared between a single mother and her daughter and how the latter tries to empower her mother. It remains to be seen what direction the makers of the show take following the sudden leap.

