Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Post War, Tiger Shroff's Stunts in Baaghi 3 to Kick Up a Notch

Tiger Shroff's benchmark has been set higher following the success of his performance in War.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Post War, Tiger Shroff's Stunts in Baaghi 3 to Kick Up a Notch
Image: Instagram

The Baaghi franchise in the past has fared well at the box office. The films have created an identity for Tiger Shroff as an action hero. The same identity led to him being one of the two protagonists for Siddharth Anand's War. Following the success of War, it has come to light that the minds behind Baaghi 3 have decided to alter the course of the film to maintain its standing-out quality. In other words, Tiger Shroff's benchmark for his action scenes have now been set higher after the success of War.

A source close to the project revealed, "It is no doubt a problem. In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached." The source added that initially Tiger Shroff was prepared to travel to Israel and train for Krav Maga but the idea has been scrapped as this form of martial arts was seen in War. As a result of which, the filmmakers are now looking for something bigger.

Tiger Shroff had also stated earlier that he considered himself as his biggest competition. He had stated, "It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will star Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release on March 6, 2020.

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram