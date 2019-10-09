Post War, Tiger Shroff's Stunts in Baaghi 3 to Kick Up a Notch

The Baaghi franchise in the past has fared well at the box office. The films have created an identity for Tiger Shroff as an action hero. The same identity led to him being one of the two protagonists for Siddharth Anand's War. Following the success of War, it has come to light that the minds behind Baaghi 3 have decided to alter the course of the film to maintain its standing-out quality. In other words, Tiger Shroff's benchmark for his action scenes have now been set higher after the success of War.

A source close to the project revealed, "It is no doubt a problem. In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached." The source added that initially Tiger Shroff was prepared to travel to Israel and train for Krav Maga but the idea has been scrapped as this form of martial arts was seen in War. As a result of which, the filmmakers are now looking for something bigger.

Tiger Shroff had also stated earlier that he considered himself as his biggest competition. He had stated, "It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will star Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release on March 6, 2020.

