Post Wedding, Justin Bieber Gifts 'Wifey' Hailey Baldwin Adorable Hand-made Necklace

Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin are settling into their lives after getting married for a second time on September 30. However, Justin did get the time to gift Hailey a necklace that he claimed he made with his own hands. Fans and close ones could not help but admire his craftsmanship.

Justin shared a picture of the cute necklace that Hailey wore. Its a yellow and bronze, beaded necklace, simple but adorable. Being the sweet and caring wife, Hailey showed off the gift while posing for Justin. Captioning the image, Justin wrote, "I made her necklace."

Check out the image of custom-made necklace, gifted to Hailey by Justin here:

Justin and Hailey got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’.

About their secretive second marriage, a people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls.

