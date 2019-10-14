Post Wedding, Justin Bieber Gifts 'Wifey' Hailey Baldwin Adorable Hand-made Necklace
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went out on a date and the former shared a picture of the gift that he got her.
image of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, courtesy of Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin are settling into their lives after getting married for a second time on September 30. However, Justin did get the time to gift Hailey a necklace that he claimed he made with his own hands. Fans and close ones could not help but admire his craftsmanship.
Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding, Singer Says 'Even Thugs Get Married'
Justin shared a picture of the cute necklace that Hailey wore. Its a yellow and bronze, beaded necklace, simple but adorable. Being the sweet and caring wife, Hailey showed off the gift while posing for Justin. Captioning the image, Justin wrote, "I made her necklace."
Check out the image of custom-made necklace, gifted to Hailey by Justin here:
Justin and Hailey got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.
Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.
Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’.
Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
About their secretive second marriage, a people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls.
Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Say 'I Do' Again, See Pics And Videos From Their Wedding
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Karan Johar Addresses Whether Kareena, Alia Getting Paid Equally to Their Male Co-actors in Takht
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme