Katrina Kaif's Grihapravesh at New Apartment Rented By Vicky Kaushal in Juhu; Anushka, Virat Will be Neighbours | Exclusive

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony from 7 to 9 December. The two actors along with their family reached Six Senses, a 700-year-old heritage site turned into a resort at Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Monday evening. The guests, including Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and Neha Dhupia along with husband Angad Bedi, have also reached the venue this morning for the festivities which are going to take place over the next three days.

While the wedding is in full swing, News18.com has now learned that the bride-to-be will be doing her grihapravesh at the new pad which Kaushal has rented in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building. Kaushal rented the 8th floor of the apartment back in July this year and they will be neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who have two floors in the same building.

A source reveals, “Vicky decided to move out of his parents’ house located in Andheri earlier this year. He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her grihapravesh rituals after the marriage. The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai."

The source adds that over the last couple of months the two actors have been visiting the house for the decor and other arrangements. “Vicky and Katrina have often been seen together as they are taken a keen interest in their own pad. They have also been there separately to look into the details of the house," the source informs.

As reported earlier, the two actors have paid a hefty deposit for the apartment. Vicky has rented the apartment for a period of 5 years from July 2021. The security deposit he has paid is close to Rs 1.75 crore. The rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, they will pay Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months they will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.

