Poster Of Jassie Gill And Shehnaaz Gill’s New Music Video Out

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill for their upcoming single, titled Keh Gayi Sorry. Fans are extremely excited about the news that has dropped amid coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, the Panga actor shared the first official poster of the new music video. Sharing the post on his Twitter account, he wrote, "So here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry with@ishehnaaz_gill Teaser tomorrow 3 PM. @eypcreations@arvindrkhaira #ShenaazGill”.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Nirmaan and music is given by Avvy Sra. According to a report in India TV, the track would be about heartbreak and the featuring stars, in the teaser video, have been filmed from their homes respectively. The initial teaser would unveil tomorrow at 3 pm.

Jassie and Shehnaaz met for the first time on the sets of Bigg Boss. During one of the episodes, Shehnaaz was performing a task when Jassie and Kangana Ranaut entered the house for their film Panga’s promotions. On the show, Jassie hugged Shehnaaz when she was crying and the two enjoyed dancing later.

Shehnaaz’s last venture was with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla. They united for a single titled Bhula Dunga, a melodious love ballad was showing lovers reminiscing fond memories of the past with each other. The number crooned by Darshan Raval released on March 24, 2020.

