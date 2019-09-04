Poster of Kalki Koechlin's Web Series Bhram Accused of Being Copied from Australian Gothic Thriller

A new poster of the web show Bhram, starring Kalki Koechlin, has been mired in controversy. The poster bears an uncanny resemblance to that of the Australian gothic thriller, The Nightingale.

Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, shared snapshots of the posters of The Nightingale and Bhram side by side. The poster of The Nightingale features the tense face of the film's heroine Aisling Franciosi, as a black bird flies past, partially covering the face. Poster of Bhram features Kalki's face with a similar expression, with a bird flying and partially covering her face.

Dietsabya posted the posted the posters with the caption, "We spot a 'cheel' (eagle) but think it is a 'kauwa' (crow)." Dietsabya is a handle which mostly points out plagiarism in the fashion industry. Recently they called out the makers of Saaho for allegedly copying an artist's Burning Man installation for one of their posters.

Bhram, written by K Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan is an eight-episode web series that will stream on ZEE5 from September. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal. The series, a psychological thriller, will be set in Shimla.

The Nightingale, which is directed by Jennifer Kent, is set in 1825 in the British penal colony of Van Diemen's Land (now the Australian state of Tasmania). The film follows a young convicted woman seeking revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family. It stars Aisling Franciosi with Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, and Damon Herriman. The film was released in August 2019.

