Poster of Mammootty’s Rorschach is Too Intense To Handle, See For Yourself

Legendary actor Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Rorschach. Touted to be an intense psychological action film, Rorschach’s intriguing first look poster has already given fans a cue that the upcoming flick is going to be a rollercoaster ride of adventure. Mammootty’s never-before-seen avatar has been highly appreciated as well.

Now, makers have yet again grabbed the attention of Mammootty fans and movie enthusiasts. The official page of the movie has dropped another fascinating poster of the Mammootty-starrer.

“Luke Antony Patiently waiting to set the screens on fire… Rorschach In Cinemas on 7th October 2022,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rorschach (@rorschachmovieofficial)



The poster painted a dark and grim picture. Mammootty was spotted sitting on the passenger seat of a car, holding a cup of beverage in his hands. He sported long, unkempt hair and was barefoot, looking suspicious. From the poster, it appears that the car had hit a tree trunk.

The hood of the vehicle was hence broken from the collision. The poster also seemed to be shot amid vast swathes of forest. The intense glint in the eyes of Mammootty was hard to miss on the poster.

Top showsha video

For the unversed, Mammootty will be playing the role of Luke Antony in the film. The makers have taken an interesting twist to the poster’s caption. They have tried to indicate that even Mammootty’s character Luke is waiting for Rorschach to light the screens on fire soon.

Helmed by Nisam Basheer, Mammootty has himself produced the movie, bankrolled by his production house Mammoottykampany. While Kiran Das and Nimish Ravi are the cinematographers of Rorschach, composer Midhun Mukundan has been assigned to give the music to the film.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Sharafudeen, Grace Antony, and Kottayam Nazeer in titular roles. Rorschach is slated to hit the theatres on October 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here