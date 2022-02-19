Poster Of Megha Akash's Next Tamil Film Out

Megha Akash, who was last seen opposite Dhanush in the film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, will now play the lead role in a love story. The actress also shared an update regarding the film which is tentatively titled Production No 1. Recently the actress shared a poster from the film on Instagram. In the poster, Megha can be seen smoking a cigarette.

The caption of Megha’s post read, “Get ready for the wacky love story."

While fans reacted to the poster positively, a user commented that smoking is injurious to health. The poster of Megha’s Instagram handle has already crossed 70 thousand likes. It is being said that for the first time Megha will be seen smoking onscreen in the film.

According to reports, Megha’s mother Bindu Akash will be presenting the upcoming film. The film will be directed by Abhimanyu Baddi, who is an associate of Sushanth Reddy. Abhishek Kota’s Kota Project Factory and Trippy Flix Studios will jointly bankroll the film. The rest of the cast and crew announcements for the film will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Megha Akash will also be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Yathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The film is a Tamil action-thriller that marks the debut of Venkata Krishna Roghanth as director.

Megha made her debut in Tamil cinema by playing an important role in Rajinikanth’s Petta which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Megha began her acting career in the film Oru Pakka Kathai, which was postponed and released on ZEE5 on December 25, 2020. Megha will also be seen in Vijay Antony’s Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

