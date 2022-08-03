Poster of Shiva Kandukuri Starrer Telugu Film Bhootadham Bhaskar Narayana Unveiled

The poster and first glimpse of Tollywood actor Shiva Kandukuri’s much-awaited film Bhootadham Bhaskar Narayana have been released. Kandukuri shared a short video clip on Instagram giving a glimpse into his character in the upcoming film.

Uploading the video on Instagram, Kandukuri thanked his fans for supporting and loving him.

“Thank you for all your love and support! Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana,” wrote Kandukuri on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiva Kandukuri (@shivakandukuri)



The video opens with a black and white stage play depicting Lord Indra and Narada visiting Lord Vishnu. Soon, the scene changes to Kandukuri appearing in a classic white shirt with a jet-black T-shirt beneath. Among the several items shown in the video, the one that catches the attention is the handgun.

With a graceful style, the Gamanam actor is seen sporting a funky sunglass. He then swipes the revolver off the table in a swift move, probably indicating some intense action that is to be followed. Kandukuri, in a signature white shirt and blue lungi, is seen smoking a cigarette leaning onto a door, seemingly waiting for something in anticipation.

The first glimpse video has garnered more than 12 lakh views and received over 60,000 likes on YouTube. Netizens have also showered Kandukuri’s Instagram comment section with love and appreciation, wishing the actor good luck.

Helmed by first-time director Purushotham Raaj, Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana is produced by Million Dreams Creations, in collaboration with Vijay Bulganin. Apart from Shiva Kandukuri, the film also features Rashi Singh, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Ambati Sreenu and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The teaser and trailer of the film are yet to be announced.

Talking about Kandukuri, he is widely acclaimed by many for noteworthy performances in films like Choosi Choodangane, Manucharita and Meet Cute.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here