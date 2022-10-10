Posters of Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev From Marathi Film Har Har Mahadev Out

The Marathi movie industry went a notch higher this year in terms of production value with the release of the Prasad Oak-directed Chandramukhi starring Amruta Khanvilkar. With an extensive promotional campaign and box office returns not seen before in Marathi cinema, it set the bar very high for other local productions. Now, yet another Marathi production — Abhijit Deshpande-directed Har Har Mahadev — is making waves.

Har Har Mahadev, which is a historical epic, is going to be the first Marathi film that will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. It is a milestone in Marathi cinema as it becomes the only multilingual Marathi movie to date. After previous reports that Amruta Khanvilkar is playing a key role in the film got confirmed, now we have an official announcement on the inclusion of actress Sayli Sanjeev as well.

Top showsha video

Har Har Mahadev chronicles a battle fought and won by the legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande, with a group of only 300 soldiers against a hostile army of 12,000 soldiers. While Sharad Kelkar plays Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Subodh Bhave plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Now the makers have released posters of the female leads of the movie and revealed their characters. While Amruta Khanvilkar plays the strong and resilient Sonabai Deshpande, the wife of Baji Prabhu, we will get to see Sayli Sanjeev as Maharani Saibai Bhosale, the first wife of Shivaji Maharaj and a constant source of support and motivation to her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar)



Shivaji Maharaj’s empire extended to Southern India as well with many parts of South India profoundly recalling the tales of his courage, prowess and victory and that is probably the reason the film is being dubbed in the South Indian languages. Har Har Mahadev will be released on October 25, coinciding with Diwali.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here