Pothanur Thabal Nilayam Creates Record On OTT Streaming

Pothanur Thabal Nilayam, the much-awaited action drama, has created a record by garnering 10 million views on the OTT platform Aha. The film was released on OTT by Telegu actor Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind.

And, the makers of Pothanur Thabal Nilayam have celebrated the OTT viewership with a cake. Photos and videos from the celebration are making rounds on the Internet. It has also been reported that the makers will soon start working on the second part.



Pothanur Thabal Nilayam is a Tamil language heist movie written and directed by Praveen. The film features Praveen in the lead role along with Anjali Rao and Venkat Sundar. The movie revolves around the plot of an ambitious entrepreneur Praveen, who has only 36 hours to find stolen money to save his family.

Praveen Venkataraman began writing Pothanur Thabal Nilayam in the early 2010s. The film, set in the 1990s, focuses on the Podanur Post Office, the oldest and the first post office in Coimbatore, that has been functioning since 1886. Production on Pothanur Thabal Nilayam began in August 2015, with Praveen putting together a technical team of young short filmmakers from Coimbatore to assist him. The film was launched under his own studio Bicycle Cinemas and took five years to complete. The main scenes of the movie were shot at Coimbatore Town Hall, which was redesigned to look like a post office. The film was shot across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In November 2021, Passion Studios announced intentions of making the film into a trilogy.

