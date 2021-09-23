Potluck Actress Salonie Patel on Life After Marriage: I Made it Clear That I Won't Be Cooking

Slice-of-life web series Potluck on Sony LIV is getting positive response from the viewers for navigating interpersonal family relationships with a dash of humour. The ensemble cast includes actress Salonie Patel as Nidhi, a modern day woman who is trying to find a balance between work and married life. While we see Nidhi working hard to land a promotion at her current job, she is also desperate to impress her in-laws and be the ‘ideal’ daughter-in-law.

Salonie, who married actor Viraf Patel in May earlier this year, talks about expectations women face in everyday life and how it is tackled in Potluck. “I think it has done a great job in showing different sides of ‘bahus’ in terms of relationship between sisters-in-law, or two women who have been married into the same family. In TV, we see a lot of cliches, which also exist, but our show has tried to portray a different side. There are sisters-in-law who get along very well and there are husbands who cook at home. I believe this portrayal is very true because I got married recently and I don’t cook and I get along with my sisters-in-law very well.

“Relationships are of a hundred kinds and each is very different from the other. I don’t have any pressure from my husband or my family to cook or clean. But with marriage comes a sense of responsibility of balancing work and home and you want to do it. As a woman, you want to cook for your husband and also go to work. It is important to find this balance on day to day basis. I try to do both to the best of my capacity and I think everyone does too," Salonie says.

Asked if an understanding family and husband like Nidhi’s can be found in real life, Salonie shares her own example and says, “It is you who initiates the other person’s behaviour. If you are nice and understanding, people will react in a similar way. I’ve got a very understanding family, in-laws and husband. You have to adjust so that people adjust with you. I told my husband before marriage that I can’t be cooking (laughs). Nidhi is trying to work around the ways but I did not have to do it because I made it very clear in the beginning that I don’t like the kitchen."

About Potluck’s situational humour, which is more action and dialogue oriented and not over-the-top, Salonie credits director Rajshree Ojha for creating a safe space for collaboration wherein actor’s inputs, like hers, were incorporated and spontaneity encouraged.

“A lot of the humour is in the writing. There are certain elements that you add to it, like the chemistry with the co-stars and then playing around with what’s on paper becomes easier. Rajshree was very collaborative. The spontaneity helped a lot and Nidhi, as a character, was like that. The director and the entire team was very supportive and people wanted us to try new things, like adding a dialogue or gesture here and there. I wouldn’t say I prepped beforehand but it was more being in the moment," she concludes.

