Power Punch: 4 Times When Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha Speeches Made Headlines

Bollywood star and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan is known for putting her fierce and sharp views in public, both within and outside Parliament. This time, she has come to the defence of Bollywood amid the allegations of mass substance abuse made by actor Kangana Ranaut and BJP MP Ravi Kishan. In a veiled reference to Ranaut and Kishan, Bachchan said those who made their careers in Bollywood are now calling it "gutter". "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha (Ravi Kishan), who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry," the Samajwadi Party MP said in the Upper House.

Here's a look at her past speeches for which Jaya Bachchan made headlines:

While Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut both expressed disappointment at Bachchan's speech on Tuesday, several celebrities lauded the senior actor for mounting a strong defence for the film fraternity in Parliament.