Power Rangers Reboot in Works with The End of the F***ing World Creator
'Power Rangers' was a popular '90s TV series which chronicled the adventures of five high school students who must save the planet from alien destruction.
Power Rangers
"Power Rangers" is getting another reboot, with Jonathan Entwistle, the man behind Netflix series "The End of the F***ing World".
The project is set up at Paramount Pictures and Entwistle is in early talks to develop a new take on the film for the studio, reported Variety.
In 2017, Lionsgate backed a 2017 feature reboot the title, giving the series a more young adult turn.
In 2017, Lionsgate backed a 2017 feature reboot the title, giving the series a more young adult turn.
But the film was declared a box office debacle grossing only USD 142 million worldwide on a budget of around USD 100 million. Simultaneously, plans were scrapped for a sequel and the rights were taken back on the market.
Paramount recently acquired the rights and tapped Patrick Burleigh to write the script.
