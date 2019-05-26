English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Prabal Gurung Shares This Pic With Karan Johar, Says 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'
Prabal Gurung, a Nepalese-American fashion designer, has dressed some of the world's most famous women including Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar
Loading...
Karan Johar, the quintessential king of glamour and candyfloss romance, turned 47 on Saturday. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Ekta Kapoor, many celebrities shared special posts in honour of the Bollywood director on social media.
But the loveliest wish came from his close friend and Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who has dressed some of the world's most famous women including Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey. He also designed Deepika Padukone's 2018 Met gala outfit.
Gurung posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer, and captioned the post "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo."
As per Mumbai Mirror, the two have been rumoured to be dating each other. Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two are actually dating.
However, Johar seemingly put full stop to all such speculations by commenting on the picture: "Control yourself bhaiya," alongside a laugh out loud emoji.
Gurung launched his first eponymous collection during New York Fashion Week in February 2009, with a presentation at the FLAG Art Foundation. He studied fashion at NIFT, New Delhi. After travelling for seven years, in 1999 he moved to New York.
Interestingly, Johar flew down to New York to ring in his special day with his close friends and family. He also paid a surprise visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in NYC.
In fact, Kapoor was the first one to wish Johar on Twitter. “This is wishing Karan Johar a very Happy Birthday. God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York!,” he wrote.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
But the loveliest wish came from his close friend and Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who has dressed some of the world's most famous women including Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey. He also designed Deepika Padukone's 2018 Met gala outfit.
Gurung posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer, and captioned the post "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo."
As per Mumbai Mirror, the two have been rumoured to be dating each other. Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two are actually dating.
However, Johar seemingly put full stop to all such speculations by commenting on the picture: "Control yourself bhaiya," alongside a laugh out loud emoji.
Gurung launched his first eponymous collection during New York Fashion Week in February 2009, with a presentation at the FLAG Art Foundation. He studied fashion at NIFT, New Delhi. After travelling for seven years, in 1999 he moved to New York.
Interestingly, Johar flew down to New York to ring in his special day with his close friends and family. He also paid a surprise visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in NYC.
In fact, Kapoor was the first one to wish Johar on Twitter. “This is wishing Karan Johar a very Happy Birthday. God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York!,” he wrote.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Champion Speaks | Losing 1983 Final Showed Us a Different Side of the Sport: Sir Viv
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results