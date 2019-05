Prabal Gurung Shares This Pic With Karan Johar, Says 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'

Karan Johar, the quintessential king of glamour and candyfloss romance, turned 47 on Saturday. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Ekta Kapoor, many celebrities shared special posts in honour of the Bollywood director on social media.But the loveliest wish came from his close friend and Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who has dressed some of the world's most famous women including Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey. He also designed Deepika Padukone's 2018 Met gala outfit.Gurung posted a picture with the director, in which the latter has his arms wrapped around the designer, and captioned the post "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo."As per Mumbai Mirror, the two have been rumoured to be dating each other. Needless to say, Gurung's caption sent netizens into an override, with many wondering if the two are actually dating.However, Johar seemingly put full stop to all such speculations by commenting on the picture: "Control yourself bhaiya," alongside a laugh out loud emoji.Gurung launched his first eponymous collection during New York Fashion Week in February 2009, with a presentation at the FLAG Art Foundation. He studied fashion at NIFT, New Delhi. After travelling for seven years, in 1999 he moved to New York.Interestingly, Johar flew down to New York to ring in his special day with his close friends and family. He also paid a surprise visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in NYC.In fact, Kapoor was the first one to wish Johar on Twitter. “This is wishing Karan Johar a very Happy Birthday. God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York!,” he wrote.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)